Marie Anne "Reanne" (Dessoir) Rosenhahn of Marshfield, passed away October 30, 2019, in the presence of her loving family. Reanne was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Rosenhahn. Reanne leaves behind three sons, Thomas Rosenhahn of Auburn, Gary Rosenhahn and his wife Susan Rosenhahn of Upton, and Scott Rosenhahn and his wife Cristy Rosenhahn and their daughter, Shelby Rosenhahn all of Grafton. She also leaves behind two brothers, Robert Dessoir and his wife Judy Dessoir of Defiance, Ohio, and Tod Dessoir of Fountain Inn, S.C. Reanne was a retired social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and also volunteered with multiple charities, including Sowing Seeds of Marshfield and Meals on Wheels. Services on Thursday, November 7, 2019, will begin with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will then be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Scituate Etrusco Associates, P.O. Box 265, Scituate, MA 02066. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit our web site, macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 5, 2019