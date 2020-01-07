Home

Marie A. Swan Obituary
Marie A. Swan of Abington, passed January 4, 2020, after a brief illness, at age 84. She was the loving wife of the late William C. Swan; loving mother of Sheila M. Tatulli and husband Robert of Abington, William C. Swan Jr. of Abington, and Matthew J. Swan of Abington; loving grandmother of Kathryn and William Tatulli, and Matthew and Kaitlyn Swan. Arrangements by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Bridget Church, Abington, Thursday, January 9, at 9 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 7, 2020
