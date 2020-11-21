Marie Bernadette McDevitt, the sweetest sister, passed away peacefully, at age 61, on Nov. 2, 2020, surrounded by family and love in her home in Bluffton, S.C. Marie was born the youngest of seven children to Mary R. (Sarsfield) McDevitt and Joseph L. McDevitt of Weymouth, Mass. For most of her life she resided with and was cared for by her sister Nanci Sheppard, brother-in-law Gerry Sheppard, niece Sarah Sheppard, and nephew Corey Sheppard. Anyone who had the privilege to meet Marie felt her love and presence immediately. Her beauty, joy, pure innocence, adorable laughter, and humor filled every room she was in and brought a smile to everyone's face. Without even trying, she would make you laugh with one of her signature sayings, such as "you must be kidding" or "I thought so". Marie was a proper young lady, polite, thoughtful, and always encouraged others to be kind. Her beautiful spirit and childlike wonder taught others so many lessons on life and what truly matters in this world. Marie lived a full and happy life and was able to do all that she ever dreamed of, even becoming a Special Olympics
cheerleader at age 57. She was an enthusiastically active member of the Program for Exceptional People (PEP) in Bluffton, S.C., as well as the ARC of Greater Plymouth, in Mass. Marie loved to be busy, spend time with friends and family, and travel. She filled her days with social events like dances, part-time jobs such as McDonald's, cooking or photography classes, and was a regular at her favorite store - the dollar store. You can never have enough tissues, calendars, or notebooks! When at home you could find Marie doing arts and crafts or singing along to her favorite musicals, like The Sound of Music. Marie was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence McDevitt of Auburn, Mass., her sister, Eileen Fucile of Nashua, N.H., and nephew, Sudha McDevitt-McCann of N.H. She is survived by her sister, Patricia and James Calhoun of Pomfret Center, Conn., brother, James McDevitt and Dorothy McCann of Jackson, N.H., sister, Christine McDevitt and Darrel Galles of St. Augustine, Fla., sister, Nanci and Gerry Sheppard of Bluffton, S.C., brother-in-law, Robert Fucile of Nashua, N.H., 11 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and nephews. Inurnment services will be communicated and held at a later date through Sauls Funeral Home, Bluffton, S.C. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PEP program may be made in Marie's name at www.pephhi.org
or mailed to 39 Sheridan Park Circle #2, Bluffton, SC 29910.