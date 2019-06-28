Marie C. (Demaso) Olson, better known as Babe, originally of Weymouth, died June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl J. Olson. Loving mother of Ann Marie Guthro and her husband Robert. Cherished grandmother of Chandra Guthro, Janelle Cullen, and her husband Rick. Devoted great grandmother of Ricky Cullen. Caring sister of the late Angelo Demaso, Carmella Lea, Gilda Bakish and Agnes Demaso. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and pet companions. Marie was born in Weymouth where she lived for most of her life. In her earlier years, Marie worked for Lewisten Limited in Brockton and Stetson Shoe Company in Weymouth. She was a devout Catholic and spent her life caring for others, whether that was for young children, ill family members or anyone in need. Marie volunteered her time at the Weymouth Food Panty where she received an award for the many years she devoted to them. Marie will be remembered as an animal loving, caring and giving woman. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 28, 2019