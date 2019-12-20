|
|
Marie (Kelley) Ciolkosz, age 81, of Scituate passed away surrounded by her family on December 17, 2019, after a brief illness. Marie was born in Boston, lived in Jamaica Plain and summered in Scituate. Her family moved to Scituate while Marie was in high school. She graduated from Scituate High School in 1957 and always said that she had lived in Scituate so many years that she considered herself a "Townie". Marie loved Scituate but also taking day trips and extended trips with her family. One of her favorite spots to go was to Maine "The Way Life Should Be". Marie is survived by her husband, Francis "Frank" whom she shared 54 years of marriage; her son, Terry; daughter, Kristen and her husband Richard Kropp; her dog, Hunter, and grand dog, Marshall. Marie always put everyone above herself and was the best friend to Frank, Terry and Kristen. Marie is also survived by her brothers, Jack and Tom; and her sister, Jane. They will miss their best friend but know that she has gone home for Christmas. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marie's life from 3-7pm at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home in Cohasset on Sunday, December 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate. Burial will be private. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019