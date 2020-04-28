|
Marie (Knight) Cobbett, of Braintree, formerly of Abington, passed away on April 26, 2020 from complications of the COVID-19 virus, at the age of 87. Marie was the wife of the late Melvin F. Cobbett, for 41 years. Loving mother of Robert Cobbett and his wife Deborah of Braintree. Daughter of the late Arthur and Esther Knight. Devoted sister of Arthur Knight of Brockton, Robert Knight of Taunton and the late William Knight. Marie was so proud of her 4 grandchildren; Valerie McCall of Jacksonville, FL, Timothy Cobbett of Braintree, MA, Andy Cobbett of Randolph, MA, and the late Rachel Cobbett of Whitman, MA. Her great-grandchildren were a special joy to her and included; Alexandria and Charlotte McCall of Jacksonville FL; Ashlee, Hailey, Everleigh, and Jacob Cobbett of Braintree MA. Marie was a long-time resident of Abington and participated in league bowling for many years at Timber Lanes. She was a past member of the America Legion Auxiliary, and of St. Bridgets church in Abington. She enjoyed baking and always had something sweet around the house for visitors. Marie was very devoted to her family, taking care of her father for many years and always available to her son and his family for babysitting and sleepovers for her grandchildren. She loved traveling with her husband and closest friends Kenny and Gerry Crothers of Abington. Though plagued by vascular dementia during the last 8 years of her life, she maintained a quiet, loving, and dignified spirit to the very end. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. A memorial service will be planned for a later date due to the current restrictions on gatherings. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright|Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 28, 2020