Marie E. (Pari) Brissenden of Duxbury, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Born in Boston, June 20, 1939, daughter of the late Egisto and Carmen (Morisi) Pari, she was educated in Boston where she grew up. Marie went on the work for Zayre Corporation, which propelled her to the position of sales representative with Panasonic Corporation, Garelick Farms and Gold Medal Products. She made her home in Duxbury where she lived with her son Mark. She enjoyed working in her garden, reading, traveling, weekly coffee clutch outings with friends and time spent with her beloved granddaughter Marie. She is survived by her daughter, Laura M. Gaeta and her husband James of Hull, her son, Mark R. Brissenden of Duxbury. Also survived by her sisters, Eleanor Eckardt of Del Ray Beach, Fla., and Norma Pinkham of Quincy; and granddaughter, Marie E. Gaeta of Edison, N.J. Visiting hours in the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth (downtown), on Saturday, September 5, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. a service will follow at noon. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Donald Trump campaign. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
.