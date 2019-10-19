The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church
Hull, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie F. Richard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie F. Richard Obituary
Marie F. (Concannon) Richard of Kingston, formerly of Hull, passed away on October 17, 2019. She was 86. Marie always enjoyed cooking and baking. A devout Catholic, Marie and her husband John lived in Hull for many years, raising 5 children. She cherished all of the wonderful times and memories that she spent with her loving family. Marie will be sorely missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late John F. Richard, she was the loving mother of Joanne Prusik and her wife Francine Denisi of Abington, Joe Richard and his wife Annemarie Venetta Richard of Westford, Jack Richard and his wife Renee of Pembroke, Jim Richard of Norwell, and Jerry Richard and his wife Cyndy of Hopkinton; cherished Nana to Lindsay, Patrick, Brittany, Caroline, Kyle, Gracie, Payton, Jordyn and Jacqueline; great-Nana to Alexis; sister of Richard Concannon of North Carolina and the late Louise Jones. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wingate at Silver Lake, 17 Chipman Way, Kingston, MA 02364. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now