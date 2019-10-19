|
Marie F. (Concannon) Richard of Kingston, formerly of Hull, passed away on October 17, 2019. She was 86. Marie always enjoyed cooking and baking. A devout Catholic, Marie and her husband John lived in Hull for many years, raising 5 children. She cherished all of the wonderful times and memories that she spent with her loving family. Marie will be sorely missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late John F. Richard, she was the loving mother of Joanne Prusik and her wife Francine Denisi of Abington, Joe Richard and his wife Annemarie Venetta Richard of Westford, Jack Richard and his wife Renee of Pembroke, Jim Richard of Norwell, and Jerry Richard and his wife Cyndy of Hopkinton; cherished Nana to Lindsay, Patrick, Brittany, Caroline, Kyle, Gracie, Payton, Jordyn and Jacqueline; great-Nana to Alexis; sister of Richard Concannon of North Carolina and the late Louise Jones. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wingate at Silver Lake, 17 Chipman Way, Kingston, MA 02364. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019