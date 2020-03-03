The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Marie G. Haddix Obituary
Marie G. (Molisse) Haddix, of Quincy, formerly of South Weymouth, where she raised her family, died peacefully on February 28, 2020, just shy of her 97th birthday. The center of Marie's life was her family. She took great pride in caring for her home and for her loved ones. Marie's generous spirit and kind heart were felt by many and she was always there to lend a neighborly hand. She enjoyed family gatherings, entertaining and cooking Italian specialties. She was the wife of the late Ralph B. Haddix Sr. Loving mother of Fr. Ralph Elias Haddix of Brighton; Karen Anderson-Rainey and her husband Al of Rockland; Janis Hellested and her husband Eric of Cranston, RI; and Dawn Mason and her husband Paul of Quincy, who were also her devoted longtime caregivers. Proud "Nana" of Joseph Walsh, Robert Anderson Jr., Todd Anderson, Paul Mason, Eric Mason, Hunter Hellested, Eric Hellested, Oliver Hellested and many loving great and great great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Edie, Millie, Dottie, Carl, Bill, Johnny, Albert, Joey, Louise and Jeanette. Sister in law of Howard Pflaumer Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 3, 2020
