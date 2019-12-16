|
|
Marie I. (Mitchell) Bradley, of Hull, died unexpectedly on Saturday December 14, 2019, she was 59. The beloved mother of Joseph Mitchell Bradley of Hanover. Cherished daughter of William "Bill" Mitchell of Hull and the late Irene (Dunphy) Mitchell. Loving sister Betty Ann Doherty and her husband Wayne of Whitman, Kathy Mitchell and Jack Mitchell and his wife Leigh all of Scituate and the late Peggy Rand and her husband George Rand of Hull. Marie is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friend of Bill W. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Hanover Thursday at 10:30 a.m.. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 16, 2019