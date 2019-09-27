Home

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:45 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Washington St
Quincy, MA
View Map
Marie L. Tidwell

Marie L. Tidwell Obituary
Marie Sophie L. (McHoul) Tidwell, age 87, entered into eternal life on September 26, 2019. Marie was a lifelong Quincy resident. Mrs. Tidwell worked at Armstrong Cork World Industries in Braintree for many years. She was a devout parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Quincy. She was the devoted mother of the late Edward L. Tidwell; loving grandmother of Jeffrey Tidwell and David Tidwell, both of Quincy; beloved sister of the late Mary, Nellie, Michael, Robert and Samuel McHoul; mother-in-law of Linda Tidwell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, at 8:45 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Washington St., Quincy, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
