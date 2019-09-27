|
|
Marie Sophie L. (McHoul) Tidwell, age 87, entered into eternal life on September 26, 2019. Marie was a lifelong Quincy resident. Mrs. Tidwell worked at Armstrong Cork World Industries in Braintree for many years. She was a devout parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Quincy. She was the devoted mother of the late Edward L. Tidwell; loving grandmother of Jeffrey Tidwell and David Tidwell, both of Quincy; beloved sister of the late Mary, Nellie, Michael, Robert and Samuel McHoul; mother-in-law of Linda Tidwell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, at 8:45 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Washington St., Quincy, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019