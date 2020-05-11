|
Marie (Corsini) Petrell, age 91, of Plymouth, formerly of Braintree, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Marie was born in Quincy, to the late Dr. T. Vincent and Lena (Borgatti) Corsini. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Thayer Academy, Class of 1946, and Boston University. She married the love of her life, Arthur R. Fiorini, and lived in Braintree, where they raised their family. She was also the wife of the late John J. Petrell, Jr. She was devoted to her family and loved to read, cook, and bake. She spent many winters in Boca Grande, Fla. where she loved to gather shark's teeth. She is survived by her daughters and step-daughter, Kathy (Fiorini) DiGiusto and her husband Nicholas of Braintree, Lisa (Fiorini) Venier of Plymouth and her late husband John, Ellen (Fiorini) Harger of Cookeville, Tenn., and Natalie (Petrell) Crociati and her husband Robert of Plymouth. She was predeceased by Joan (Petrell) Trulli. Loving Nana of Jason Harger and his wife Melinda of St. Cloud, Fla., Arthur Venier of Braintree, Lisa DiGiusto of Weymouth, and Maryann (Venier) Bonaparte and her husband Louie of Plymouth. Loving step-grandmother of Douglas Crociati and his wife Lisa, Dory (Crociati) Follette and her husband Dwayne of Plymouth, Leslie (Trulli) Cummings and her husband Dwight of DeWitt, Mich., John Trulli and his wife Nancy of Spencerport, N.Y., and Michelle Trulli of Parrish, Fla. Marie is survived by four great-grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren. Dear sister of T. Vincent Corsini of Sandwich and the late Russell W. Corsini. Marie is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass and celebration of Maries life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Maries memory may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2020