Marie Rose (Zagaria) McCarthy- Ritucci, of Hanson, Massachusetts and North Port, Florida, passed away after a short illness on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was ninety-three years old. Marie was the beloved wife of Gregory (deceased). She was the loving mother of Kathleen Frost and her husband David of Hanson, Kevin McCarthy and his wife Deborah of Hanover, and Patricia McCarthy-Odnakk of Hanson. She was the cherished grandmother to Meghan and Christopher Kiley and Ashley and Robert Mann and great-grandmother to Avery Mann. She was a cherished aunt to many nieces, nephews and their children. Marie was born on October 20, 1926 in Somerville to Sylvia and Arturo Zagaria. She grew up in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School in 1945. After graduation she enjoyed careers in business management and as a pre-school teacher. She was also very active in the church throughout her life. Marie married Daniel McCarthy in 1950 and later they moved to Hanson where they raised their family. After Daniel's death Marie married Gregory Ritucci of Quincy in August, 1992 and they made their primary residence in North Port, Florida. Some time after Gregorys death Marie returned to Massachusetts and lived here until her death. She loved to dance and to travel, she made several trips to Europe when she was in her eighties. She had an undying curiosity about the world around her and the people in it. Marie had many friends and will be remembered by all who knew her for her open heart and loving nature. She always saw the best in people and never hesitated to help someone in need, be they a friend or a stranger. She had the ability to make the best of any situation and brought happiness and love to all who knew her, family and friends alike. She will be dearly missed, a little part of what is good in this world died with her. Marie will be interred in Fern Hill Cemetery in Hanson in a private ceremony. A celebration of her life will be planned when the current social restrictions are lifted. Services for Marie are in the care of Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanson and will be private due to the current circumstances. If you would like to leave a message for the family, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020