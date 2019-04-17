The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Marie T. Blanchard

Marie T. Blanchard Obituary
Marie T. (McDaniel) Blanchard, age 89, of Quincy, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Marie was born in Boston and lived in Mission Hill for 50 years before moving to Quincy 45 years ago. She was a long-time employee of Jordan Marsh, but the most important part of her life was her family and raising her children. Marie was a lifelong member of the Wollaston Club. Marie was the wife of the late James H. Blanchard and is survived by her son, David Blanchard and his wife Susi of FL, her sister Rose Conlon of Weymouth, and two granddaughters. She is predeceased by her daughter, Linda Della Croce. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visitation for Marie on Friday, April 19 from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Boston. For online condolences or Directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019
