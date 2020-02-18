|
|
Marie Theresa (White) Lovett, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on February 14, 2020, at the Hunt Nursing Center, at age 89, after a long battle with dementia. Marie was born July 20, 1930, in Waltham, to William "Bill" and Margaret (Cassidy) White. She graduated from Dorchester High School in 1947 and began her career as a receptionist at Gilchrest's Department Store just after high school and later moved on to the Boston Ice Company where her father worked. She met the love of her life, Joe, when he was stationed in the Boston area with the Navy and they married in July 1949. They raised their daughter, Marie Theresa, in Wollaston, where they shared a two-family with Marie's parents. Marie loved to spend time with her family, hosting many gatherings, always having enough food to feed everyone for days. When she wasnt working or spending time with family, she had a love for shopping. Some of her favorite spots to shop were the South Shore Plaza, Child World or on TV with QVC. She spent most of her career at Metropolitan Oil Company as a switchboard operator and took a brief retirement at age 60. Marie decided she wasnt ready to relax just yet and returned to the workforce at State Street Bank in Quincy, Massachusetts as a Customer Service representative where she finally retired at age 75. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lovett, parents, William and Margaret (Cassidy) White, siblings, John (Jack) White, Veronica (Ronnie) Longden and Harold White and great-grandson, Matthew. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Theresa (Lovett) Rapp and husband Sam of Danvers; beloved granddaughters, Regina (Rapp) Sadler and husband Steven of Georgetown, and Karen (Rapp) Randall and husband Michael of Danvers; and four cherished great-grandchildren, Andrew, Samuel, Emma and Cassidy. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church, 24 Conant St., Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, online at . For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020