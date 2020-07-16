Marilyn Ann Cirafice, 82, of Canton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Marilyn was born in Boston and was a graduate of St. Clement's High School. She was an administrator for UMass-Boston Deans office for years, where she attended classes and met several friends. Marilyn enjoyed shopping and trips with her family (especially her girls trips). She had a knack for organizing and enjoyed refurbishing furniture. She loved to read and take her dog for walks. Marilyn's first love was always her husband of 59 years, and her family. Her family included her 6 children and 10 grandchildren to whom she was known as Amma and Grandma. She enjoyed engaging with her grandchildren and "gifting" them with love and lots of attention. Marilyn is survived by her husband Ronald Cirafice; Loving children, John of Canton, Bobby and Jean Cirafice of Hanover, Mary and Bob D'Orval of Cohasset, James and Tammy Cirafice of Hanover, Richard Cirafice and fiancee Alethia Botchis of Hingham, William and Julie of Hanover, and her sisters Sarah Locke of Canton, Betty and Billy Brackett of Falmouth. Predeceased by her sister Janet Ford. Her 10 grandchildren, Bobby Jr., Kevin Cirafice, Nicole, James Jr., Christopher, Joseph, Nicholas Sydney, Kaleigh, and Ari, and her cherished dog "Bella". Marilyn will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Services will be private. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.