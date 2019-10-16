|
|
Marilyn A. (Critcher) Derbes, age 85, of Quincy, died peacefully, after a long illness, Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born in Boston to the late Harry and Harriet (Wixon) Critcher. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1952 and was a lifelong Quincy resident. She was employed as a hairdresser and was the owner and operator of the Mane Connection Salon in Quincy for ten years. As a young woman, Marilyn had worked as an assembler at the former Raytheon Corporation in Quincy and had also served as a lunch matron at the former Adams Elementary School in Quincy. Marilyn was a talented seamstress, cook, an avid gardener and she also enjoyed drawing. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and especially to her much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, actively supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife for sixty-three years of her high school sweetheart, Robert H. Derbes. Devoted mother of Cindylou Ohlson and her husband Stephen, Sr. of Quincy, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Latini and her husband James of Uxbridge, Michelle Routhier and her husband Robert, Sr. of Quincy, Nadia "Fuzz" Ohlson and her husband Patrick of Quincy, Michael H. Derbes and his wife Kristen of Valrico, Florida and the late Robert H. "Siney" Derbes Jr. Loving grandmother of Stephen Ohlson, Jr, Zachary Ohlson and his wife Megan, Robert Derbes III, Nicholas and Jack Derbes, Nicole Torres and her husband Romero, Jessica Latini, Tiffany Narbonne and her husband Leon, Robbie, Taylor and Rorie Routhier, Jeffrey Ohlson and Michael "Mikey" Derbes, Jr. Cherished great-grandmother of Lucy and Jax. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, One Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 16, 2019