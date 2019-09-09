|
Marilyn A. (Norton) McKenney, of Halifax, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 78. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick F. McKenney. The loving mother and grandmother of Marilyn McKenney of Fla., Michael McKenney of Plymouth, Alexandria McKenney of Braintree, Monique Mealey and her husband Chris of Braintree and their three children James, Marissa, and Michael. Sister of Helen Roust and her husband William of Pembroke, Michael Norton Jr. and his late wife Carol. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (Corner of Rte. 58), Hanson, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 5 - 8 p.m.. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Church (Rte. 58), Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations in Marilyn's memory to Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Cancer Institute, 1 Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Pl., West Brookline, MA 02445. For directions or to write an online condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 9, 2019