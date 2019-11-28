The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Marilyn E. Tinson, of Hingham, died peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was 77. Born and raised in Quincy, Marilyn attended local schools and graduated from the Quincy High School with the Class of 1960. Following high school, Marilyn had a fruitful career with the New England Telephone Company as an accounting Supervisor. In her spare time, Marilyn enjoyed needlework, crochet and embroidery. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and her beloved cats. She lived her life in accordance with the Christian virtues of faith, hope and love. Marilyn was always loving, kind and compassionate. She was known for caring for people in need without thinking twice about it. Marilyn would feed, clothe and care for both those she knew and loved and people she may not have ever met. Marilyn's big heart and example are part of her legacy that continues through her family and friends. Marilyn was a beloved daughter of the late Ernest J. and Mary G. (Burke) Tinson and the cherished sister of Margaret M. Ryan and her husband James L. of Haverhill. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, November 30, 9 -10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, at 10 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 28, 2019
