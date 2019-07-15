Marilyn Ellen Cannon (McIntosh), of Plylmouth and Palmetto, Florida, died on July 12, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born May 29, 1962 in Boston, Massachusetts to Charles and Mary McIntosh (McManus) and was raised in Natick, Massachusetts. She is survived by her loving husband Charles J. Cannon who she married on September 30, 1961. They moved to Plymouth in 1963 and retired in 1999 to Palmetto, Florida. Marilyn was a caring homemaker and active mother of four children who drove a school bus for Plymouth schools. Marilyn enjoyed crafts, baking, and was so talented as a cake decorator, she was often requested to make wedding cakes. She also was a fantastic seamstress who enjoyed making business clothes for her husband, dresses for her daughters and Halloween costumes for all the children. In her later years she joined a quilting group to continue her skills. She drove a school bus for Plymouth Schools for many years and enjoyed the company of her fellow drivers. Marilyn loved the beach and especially enjoyed swimming in the ocean, though a pool or pond would suffice as a last resort. She enjoyed the trips and cruises she shared over the years with her husband Chuck that included many in the Caribbean, as well as several through the Panama Canal, and repeat trips to beautiful Alaska. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Marie Cannon and James Ehrenfried of Boxborough, Mass., Therese Sierra of Sagamore, Mass., John and Jennifer Cannon of Plymouth, Mass., Brenda and Tracy Regazio, of Sagamore, Mass.; her eight grandchildren: Kari, Kyle and Emily Cannon, Shamus and Samuel Ehrenfried, Samantha and Cross Sierra, and Jason Regazio; and her siblings: Charles McIntosh of Ruskin, Florida; Robert McIntosh (deceased); Michael McIntosh of Turner Falls, Mass.; MaryAnne Leydon of Plymouth, Mass.. Marilyn will be remembered by many who loved her as a compassionate listener and loyal friend. A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Home, 619 State Rd., Manomet (Plymouth) on Thursday, July 25, from 3 p.m. till 5 p.m. Followed by a service in the funeral home at 5 p.m. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 2527 Cranberry Highway, Wareham, MA 02571. For more information and to sign the online guest book visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 15, 2019