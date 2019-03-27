|
Marilyn H. "Mina" (Ripley) Fernandez, of Holbrook, formerly of Hull, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 64. Born in Pasboro, Nova Scotia, Canada, Marilyn graduated from Holliston High School. She later went on to graduate from Quincy College. Marilyn was an artist and gemologist who created her own jewelry. She was an animal lover and loved spending time at the ocean. She was always a "lady" and had a passion for spending time with her family and friends. Marilyn will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Sergio Fernandez. Loving mother of Nathan Tisdale of Calif., Jacqueline Hamberg of Alaska, and Mariel Curtis of Boston; dear daughter of Warren Ripley and his wife Ann of N.C. and the late Josephine Ripley; devoted sister of Jerry Ripley of Texas and Barbara Ripley of Calif., and stepsister of Christina Hardy of Ohio and Walter Hardy of Calif. Marilyn will also be survived by her future grandchild, MacKenzie Curtis, due in the summer of 2019. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted and funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019