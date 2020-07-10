Marilyn J. Jacobs of Quincy died peacefully on July 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving daughter of William and Lydia Jacobs. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank E. Crowley, Jr. Marilyn and Franks courtship began at the 1964 Junior prom at Roslindale High School and blossomed ever after. Marilyn attended Northeaster University and earned a bachelors degree in Elementary Education. Marilyn had a varied career, working at the Hingham Institute of Savings, H & R Block and Quincy Meals on Wheels where she worked in both delivery and administration. Marilyn was an avid gardener and baker and was devoted to her cats. Marilyn and Frank cherished their recurring second honeymoons on many cruises. Marilyn loved Houghs Neck and winterized one of the three contiguous cottages built by her grandfather on the water to become her and Franks full time home. Marilyn is survived by her sister Florence Halligan of CA. She was predeceased by her brother William F. C. Jacobs of Westwood, MA; her sister Nancy Jacobs of Boston, MA and her sister Valerie Kroon of Bryantville, MA. Marilyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn will be buried with her late husband Frank at the Bourne National Cemetery. The burial will be private. See www.Keohane.com
