1/
Marilyn J. Jacobs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn J. Jacobs of Quincy died peacefully on July 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving daughter of William and Lydia Jacobs. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank E. Crowley, Jr. Marilyn and Franks courtship began at the 1964 Junior prom at Roslindale High School and blossomed ever after. Marilyn attended Northeaster University and earned a bachelors degree in Elementary Education. Marilyn had a varied career, working at the Hingham Institute of Savings, H & R Block and Quincy Meals on Wheels where she worked in both delivery and administration. Marilyn was an avid gardener and baker and was devoted to her cats. Marilyn and Frank cherished their recurring second honeymoons on many cruises. Marilyn loved Houghs Neck and winterized one of the three contiguous cottages built by her grandfather on the water to become her and Franks full time home. Marilyn is survived by her sister Florence Halligan of CA. She was predeceased by her brother William F. C. Jacobs of Westwood, MA; her sister Nancy Jacobs of Boston, MA and her sister Valerie Kroon of Bryantville, MA. Marilyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn will be buried with her late husband Frank at the Bourne National Cemetery. The burial will be private. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved