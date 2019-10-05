|
Marilyn J. (Creedon) Jordan of Weymouth, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 2, 2019. A native of Boston, Marilyn was one of 7 siblings. She attended Jamaica Plain High School and was known for her sense of humor and fun. When she and her husband became the parents of 3 daughters, she often said she had hit the "jackpot". When her grandson arrived, he became the light of her life. For many years, Marilyn worked at State Street Bank in Quincy. The original "Mama Bear", Marilyn was fiercely devoted to her family. And she lead by example on the importance of being a kind and caring friend. Marilyn's perfect day would include time spent on the Cape with friends and family, sharing a good laugh, enjoying music of Broadway, Frank Sinatra and lately, country music. And, whenever possible, getting up to dance. Devoted wife of the late Michael J. Jordan, she was the beloved mother of Maureen Jordan, Kathy Jordan and her husband Ivan Ramirez, and Janice Jordan and her husband Scott Hymovitz, all of Weymouth; cherished Grammy of Michael J. Jordan of Los Angeles; loving sister of Dorothy "Dottie" Howarth and her husband George of Falmouth, Daniel Creedon and his wife Jeanie of Revere, Gerald "Jerry" Creedon and his wife Joyce of West Roxbury; and sister-in-law of Evie of West Roxbury. Predeceased by her brothers, John Creedon, Robert Creedon and Richard Creedon; dear friend of Betsy Canavan, Irene Ryan, and Ginny Reardon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Shore. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 p.m. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019