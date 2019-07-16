|
|
Marilyn L. (Lewis) Birnie, age 77, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Charles "Rod" Birnie; dear daughter of the late Charles and Helen Lewis; devoted mother of Heidi and her husband Stephen Cerullo of Norton and Rachel Meissner and her fiance Robert Haley of Hingham; dear sister of Virginia Burbank of Quincy; loving Grammy of Luke Cerullo and Abigail Meissner. She was the president and former executive director of Friends of the Unborn. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy, Friday morning at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Friends of the Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02269. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 16, 2019