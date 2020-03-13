The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn DiPalmo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn L. DiPalmo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn L. DiPalmo Obituary
Marilyn L. (Valencia) DiPalmo of Quincy, died March 9, 2020. Marilyn was a selfless woman who always put her family's needs above her own. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was so proud of each of her four grandsons. In her earlier years, she was quite a dancer and enjoyed performing the ballet. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Beloved wife of the late Dominic DiPalmo, she was the loving mother of Anthony "Tony" DiPalmo and his wife Karen of Quincy, Derek DiPalmo of Quincy, and Michael DiPalmo and his wife Toni of Plymouth; sister of Diane Crawford of Marshfield, Linda Kabilian of Quincy, and the late Robert L. Valencia; cherished "Nana" to Anthony, Dominic, Brandon and Michael DiPalmo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church Chapel, N. Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now