Marilyn M. Robinson, 84, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Robinson and sister of the late Joseph Joaquin, she is survived by her son Douglas Parks of Halifax and his wife Jo-Ann; her son Kenneth Parks of Pembroke, his wife Alison, and their children Michael and Bailey; her stepson Richard Robinson of San Diego, his wife Karen, and their children Tyler, Kelsey, Michael, and Daniel; her stepdaughters Linda Robinson and Rachel Robinson and their daughters; her sister-in-law Elaine Joaquin, nephew John Joaquin, his wife Denise, and their children, and niece Stephanie Alexandrou and her daughter, all of Chardon, Ohio; and several cousins. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner Route 14 and 58, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan Street, followed by burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Pembroke. For directions and to sign Marilyn's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2020