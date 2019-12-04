|
Mario Sante Ignagni, age 93, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, December 2, 2019, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family. Mario was born in Ceprano, Province of Frosinone, Italy, to the late Agostino and Maria (DelColle) Ignagni. He was raised and educated there and as a young man had served as a Sergeant in the Italian Army. He immigrated to the United States in 1955 and had lived in Quincy for sixty-four years. He was employed as a laborer with Local 133 in Quincy for over thirty-five years. Mario was a man of faith and a longtime active parishioner and usher at Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. He was an award-winning gardener in the City of Quincy's Mayor's Garden Contest and also an avid bowler. Proud of his Italian heritage, Mario was a member of the Torrei dei Passeri Social Club in Quincy. Most of all, Mario was dedicated to his family and especially to his cherished grandsons, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for forty-nine years of the late Giovanna (Rossi) Ignagni. Devoted father of Dominic M. Ignagni and his wife Catherine of Quincy, Rosemarie Griffin and her husband Richard of Bridgewater. Loving grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Joseph and Dominic Lucca. Dear brother of Antonio Ignagni of Ceprano, Italy, Annita Ignagni Chelini of Asti, Italy and Cesare Ignagni and his wife Wanda of Bridgewater. Mario is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, December 7, at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 5-8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Mario's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019