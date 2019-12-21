The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Weymouth, MA
Marion A. Hussey


1940 - 2019
Marion A. Hussey Obituary
Marion Ann (Murray) Hussey, born March 6, 1940, passed away quietly with her family by her side on December 20, 2019. Marion leaves her son, William Thomas and his wife Tayna Lee; son, Stephen Joseph; sister, Annemarie (Murray) O'Connor and her husband John; brother, Robert Murray Jr. She was sister to the late Helen (Murray) Brown and Grace Murray. Also survived by grandchildren, Niccolai Alexander, Olivia Jane, Mackenzie Sutton, Gabriella Antonia, Wyatt Oliver, Bryce Julian, Jules Lhuillier, Rocco James, Brianna Alexis, Stephanie Victoria, and Maximilian Cole; and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Tristan, Ava and Nico. She was predeceased by her daughters, Deborah Ann and Stephanie Marie, and grandson, James Raymond. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 21, 2019
