Marion A. Rizzotti
Marion A. (Shaughnessy) Rizzotti of Quincy and Stuart, Fla., died October 31, 2020. She was 94. The beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Rizzotti. Mother of Richard R. Rizzotti and his late wife Deborah of Canton, William A. Rizzotti of Weymouth, Lisa A. Tierney and her husband Robert J. of Norwell, Marianne Rizzotti (deceased), Deborah Gates of Norwell, and Patricia Reggiannini of Quincy. Sister of the late Walter B. Shaughnessy and twin sister Rita F. Tropeano. She was the cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Marion grew up in Roxbury. She married the love of her life, Anthony J. Rizzotti, and moved to Quincy where they raised their six children. In her earlier days, Marion worked for Rust Craft Greeting Cards Company. The Rizzotti family are the owners of the Fowler House Cafe in Quincy, where Marion was instrumental in the opening of the kitchen. She was known as the matriarch of the Fowler house. Marion loved to travel and spent time in Stuart, Fla. Marion enjoyed boating and was fond of her many years at Port Norfolk Yacht Club. She was an avid New England sports fan and adored watching the games with her family. She will be remembered as a dedicated, loving, and loyal lady who cherished her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church, Wollaston, at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marion may be made to South Shore Children's Fund, 68 Baxter Ave., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
09:15 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church
NOV
10
Burial
10:45 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
