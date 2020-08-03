Marion C. (Connors) Lockhead of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 31, 2020. She was 81. Born in South Boston, a daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice Connors, Marion was raised in South Boston and Dorchester before moving to Weymouth. Marion was a graduate of St. Augustine Grammer and High School in South Boston and also graduated from Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for over 20 years for South Shore Hospital and then worked a number of years for Oceanside Nursing Home in Quincy then at South Shore Endoscopy. Marion always enjoyed her special times with her family and beautiful grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of 59 years to John A. Lockhead, Ret., BFD. Loving mother of John Lockhead and his wife, Mary, of Winchester, Richard Lockhead of Weymouth, Kevin Lockhead, BPD, and his wife, Lori, of E. Boston, Joan Gervasi and her husband, Bob, of Abington, and Dennis Lockhead and his wife, Heather, of Weymouth. Sister of Charles Connors and his wife, Jeanni, of North Attleboro, Patricia Connors of Waltham, John Connors and his wife, Madeline, of Ft. Myers, FL, James Connors and his wife, Brenda, of Waltham, and the late Francis Connors and his late wife, Eleanor. Cherished grandmother to Kevin, Michael, Kenny, and John Lockhead, Marisa and Bobby Gervasi, Jessica Lockhead, and Colin McGregor. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 3-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Funeral services and burial will be held privately by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to APDA, American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY, 10305 or to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com
