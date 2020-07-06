1/
Marion Giordani
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Giordani, passed away on July 2, 2020, at the age of 99 after a brief illness. She was married to the late Edward Giordani for 66 years. Marion is survived by her three children and their spouses, Nancy & Tom Andersen of Marshfield, Linda & Gary Eber of Norwell, and Edward Jr. & Patrica Giordani of Bridgewater. She was the beloved grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Marion will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity. She enjoyed bowling, swimming, and socializing with her many friends and family. Arrangements and the graveside service are being planned by the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels of Braintree. See www.peckservices.com for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved