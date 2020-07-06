Marion Giordani, passed away on July 2, 2020, at the age of 99 after a brief illness. She was married to the late Edward Giordani for 66 years. Marion is survived by her three children and their spouses, Nancy & Tom Andersen of Marshfield, Linda & Gary Eber of Norwell, and Edward Jr. & Patrica Giordani of Bridgewater. She was the beloved grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Marion will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity. She enjoyed bowling, swimming, and socializing with her many friends and family. Arrangements and the graveside service are being planned by the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels of Braintree. See www.peckservices.com
for more information.