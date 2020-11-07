Marion Kathryn (O'Brien) Stickney of Humarock, formerly of Medford, passed away on November 2, 2020, just one month shy of her 99th birthday. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Leo H. Stickney. She leaves behind three children to whom she devoted her life, Kathy Fisher and her partner Jim Girard of Sandwich, Leo Stickney and his wife Christine "Cindy" of Marshfield and Maureen Doherty and her husband Glen of Plymouth, five grandchildren whom she adored, Zachary Fisher, Oliver Fisher, Alyson Pina and her husband Sam, Amanda Stickney and Kara Doherty and one great-grandchild, Carson McSorley, who was the apple of her eye. Marion was the oldest of seven children and is survived by her sister Regina McGrath of Worcester. She also had several nieces and nephews whom she held dear. Marion was born in Prince Edward Island, Canada, but grew up in Charlestown. She remained a proud townie throughout her life. She lived in Malden and raised her family in Medford, but her sanctuary was Humarock, where she summered for many years until becoming a a full time resident in 1981. Marion was fiercely independent and lived alone in her own home until shortly before her death, something she was very proud of. She will be missed by all those who's life she touched. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield. Memorial donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and driving directions to the church, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com
