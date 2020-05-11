|
|
Marion M. (Russo) Ricca, age 95, of Hingham, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, May 8, 2020, at Linden Ponds. Marion was born in Medford, to the late Felix and Kathleen (Fitzgerald) Russo. She was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. Marion had lived in Hingham for over ten years,previously in Quincy for most of her life. She was a homemaker but had worked at the State House in the office of former Representative Robert Cerasoli. She also worked at the former Jordan Marsh Company at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, and at Quincy Hospital. Marion was a longtime active member and volunteer of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. She was a Girl Scout leader, participated in parish shows, and was a member of the former St. John's Ladies Sodality and the Quincy Catholic Club. She was active as a volunteer at her church, at homeless shelters, and with other charities. She loved music and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Beloved wife for sixty-seven years of the late Paul J. Ricca. Devoted mother of Janice P. Uvanitte and her husband Daniel of Bridgewater, Susan K. Gustin and her husband William of Abington, Donna M. Resten and her husband Paul of Mashpee, Marianne Ricca of Quincy, Paula J. Chambers and her husband Dana of Abington, and Michael P. Ricca of South Boston. Loving grandmother of Eric Smith, Jason Uvanitte, Tara Kosak, Matthew Gustin, Amanda, Joseph, and Jeffrey Resten, and Emily Chambers. Cherished great-grandmother of Paige, Lucy, and Mia. Dear sister of the late William Russo. Marion is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass and celebration of Marions life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Marion's memory may be made to Father Bill's Place in Quincy, c/o 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2020