1/1
Marion R. Farrar
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Rhoda Tufts Farrar of Hingham, passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 102. Marion was born in 1917, to Flora and Delbert Tufts in Wells, Maine. She was the eldest of six children, and saw many changes throughout her lifetime of 102 years. During her early years, she grew up on a farm, and went to a one-room schoolhouse. Marion graduated from high school in 1933. After working a few years to earn money for college, in 1936, she was accepted into the University of Maine where she met her future husband, Herbert Wendell Farrar, from Hingham, MA. After college, they settled in Herberts hometown. She was active in the community as a secretary for Hingham Public Schools, a member of the Mothers Club and the Congregational Church. Marion eventually went on to teach Home Economics at East Bridgewater High School. She finally retired from teaching in 1983, after serving the community for 25 years. Marion is survived by her daughters, Sandra Milne (Craig) from Cumberland, ME, and Linda Akers, from Palmer, AK; her youngest sister, Jackie Berry, from North Berwick, ME; Jackies remaining children, Kathy and Scott; grandchildren, Lysa Milne Curry (Tim Curry),from Hingham, MA, and their three children, Sarah, Katharine, and Sean; Michael Milne (Julie Lamm), from Fort Lauderdale, FL; and David Milne (Jen) from Sarasota, FL, and their three children, Tanner, Jackson and Riley. A private graveside burial was held shortly after her passing. Rest in Peace, Dear One. We all feel blessed to have had you with us for so long. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved