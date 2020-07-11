Marion Rhoda Tufts Farrar of Hingham, passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 102. Marion was born in 1917, to Flora and Delbert Tufts in Wells, Maine. She was the eldest of six children, and saw many changes throughout her lifetime of 102 years. During her early years, she grew up on a farm, and went to a one-room schoolhouse. Marion graduated from high school in 1933. After working a few years to earn money for college, in 1936, she was accepted into the University of Maine where she met her future husband, Herbert Wendell Farrar, from Hingham, MA. After college, they settled in Herberts hometown. She was active in the community as a secretary for Hingham Public Schools, a member of the Mothers Club and the Congregational Church. Marion eventually went on to teach Home Economics at East Bridgewater High School. She finally retired from teaching in 1983, after serving the community for 25 years. Marion is survived by her daughters, Sandra Milne (Craig) from Cumberland, ME, and Linda Akers, from Palmer, AK; her youngest sister, Jackie Berry, from North Berwick, ME; Jackies remaining children, Kathy and Scott; grandchildren, Lysa Milne Curry (Tim Curry),from Hingham, MA, and their three children, Sarah, Katharine, and Sean; Michael Milne (Julie Lamm), from Fort Lauderdale, FL; and David Milne (Jen) from Sarasota, FL, and their three children, Tanner, Jackson and Riley. A private graveside burial was held shortly after her passing. Rest in Peace, Dear One. We all feel blessed to have had you with us for so long. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
