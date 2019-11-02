|
|
Marion T. (Beatrice) Venturelli, age 89, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, November 1, 2019, in the comfort of her loving family. Marion was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and had lived in Quincy for fifty years. She had been employed for many years as a waitress for Basile Caterers and had also worked in various secretarial positions, as she loved working with numbers. She had a passion for playing bingo and cards with her friends and in her younger years, loved to vacation at her timeshares with her cherished grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family. Beloved wife of the late Louis S. Venturelli. Devoted mother of Salvatore Venturelli and his wife Diane of Abington, Joanne Salvatore and her husband Stephen of Quincy, Dominic Venturelli and his partner Wendy of Quincy, Louis Venturelli and his wife Michelle of Plymouth, Stephen Venturelli and his wife Julie of Plymouth, Mario Venturelli and his wife Shannan of Quincy, Anthony Venturelli and his wife Cindy of Taunton. Loving grandmother of Christopher Sullivan, Chelsea, Louis, Nicholas, Alex, Maria and Ava Venturelli and Nicole Salvatore. First time great-grandmother of Ryan Thomas Sullivan. One of eight siblings, Marion was the dear sister of Gilda Jaeger, Rose Muccio and Emily Sanseverino all of New York and pre-deceased by John, Albert and Arthur Beatrice and Catherine Minardi. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday, November 6 at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 p.m. At the request of the family, private interment services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marions memory may be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019