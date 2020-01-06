Home

Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Marion W. "Mac" McMicken, age 99, of Braintree, passed away peacfully on January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Matilda (Sibson).Loving Father of Steven and his wife Tina of Mendon, N.Y. and David and his wife Patricia of Braintree. Brother of Helen Brissey, William of Philadelphia, George, Cheryl Boor of Florida. Also survived by the late Mary Holbert, Betty Ridgely and Thomas McMicken. Mac was the loving Grampa of 4 grandchildren, Robert, Katie, Tim and David M. and many nieces and nephews. There will be visiting hours on Tuesday, morning from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service at noon, at The Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St. in Braintree. Interment will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 6, 2020
