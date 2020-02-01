Home

More Obituaries for Marjorie Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Howard


1924 - 2020
Marjorie A. Howard Obituary
Marjorie Agnus Howard died on January 27, 2020. Born August 26, 1924, she was a long term resident of Falmouth. She was a former resident of North Quincy and had lived down the Cape since 1974. She worked for the Mashpee Library for 19 years until she retired. Prior to that she worked for the Steamship Authority in Woods Hole, for 7 years. She loved to travel and was a devoted supporter for animal causes. She was a member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church. She loved many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "People for Cats" in Falmouth. Services will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 1, 2020
