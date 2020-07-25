Marjorie A. "Marty" Martinez (Jewell), age 87, of Weymouth passed away at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Marty was born and raised in the Mission Hill area of Boston then graduated Weymouth High School. She then attended nursing school prior to proudly working at South Shore Hospital for over 50 yrs. Marty enjoyed supporting Boston Sports especially the Celtics, shopping, travelling, and loved her cats very much. Most of all she loved spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called her "Super Nana". Marjorie is survived by her beloved children Donna Bognanno and her husband Joe of Braintree, Jewell Martinez of Pembroke, and Mark Martinez of Weymouth, her grandchildren Brian, Adam, Andrea, David, and Mitchell, and her seven great-grandchildren. Due to the current viral crisis, services for Marjorie will be private for her family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MSPCA at 350 South Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130. Services for Marty are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral home located in Weymouth. Please visit www. CCShepherd.com
to leave a message for the family.