Marjorie A. (Malboeuf) Pitcher, age 85, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Alliance Health at Marina Bay, in the comfort of her loving family. Marjorie was born in Boston, to the late Walter and Grace (Goodwin) Malboeuf. She was raised and educated in Brighton and Allston. She had lived in Quincy for forty-one years. Marjorie was a devoted homemaker. After raising her family, she was employed for many years at the former Bargain Center in Quincy, working in the fabric department. She loved knitting and crocheting and was a creative person. She also enjoyed cooking, spending Sunday dinners with family, visiting friends and enjoying a cup of tea with lemon cookies. She was proud to have earned her GED later in life. Although living with her large family in Dorchester, Winthrop, and Brighton were great life experiences that taught her she still wanted to say I can. Marjorie was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association for over forty years and had proudly served as regional president, secretary and chaplain. She attended many conferences over her years of service before and after her husband's passing. She loved to travel and visited far off places, including Tennessee, Colorado, Texas, and two trips to Hawaii, which was her favorite. She was a devoted mother, sister, and grandmother. She adopted numerous pets from her children and grandchildren providing them with a lovely, caring home. Lucky the dog was found walking the streets in Quincy and quickly became another member of the family. Poochie 1, II and Lucy (Jack Russell terrier) were adopted from the animal shelter. Since moving to Quincy, Marjorie maintained a wonderful garden of flowers and vegetables with Morning Glories being her favorite. She passed that love of gardening along to her children. She loved the local sports teams. Her father took her to Red Sox games as a child. She cheered on the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox teams. Many hours were spent listening to music. The best part of her day was enjoying a cup of tea, watching her garden grow, listening to the birds and saying a prayer to the statue of Madonna in the backyard. Beloved wife of the late Paul E. Pitcher, Sr., USN, Ret. Devoted mother of Judy A. Granada of Lakeville, Marjorie A. ONeil of Brockton, Susan M. Jacobs of Portsmouth, R.I., Jeanette M. Maher of Revere, Virginia L. Cross of Winthrop, Arthur Jacobs of Quincy, Walter W. Jacobs of Braintree, Pamela J. Taylor of Quincy, Brian D. Pitcher of Quincy, and the late Paul E. Pitcher Jr. Marjorie loved her step-children like her own. She loved traveling to Washington with her late husband to visit Gary Pitcher of Bellingham, Wash., Paula Hayward of Olympia, Wash., and the late Charlene Pitcher. Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Janet Keoughan of Revere and the late Walter Malboeuf II. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2 - 5 p.m. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For those who wish, donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 15, 2019