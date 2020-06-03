Marjorie A. Baldwin, 94 years young, passed on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the home of her daughter in Brookline. Marjorie was born and raised in Dorchester, September 9, 1925. She was the daughter of the late John A. Cox and Alice (O'Brien) Cox. She was raised by her aunt, Mary Cox and attended school at St. Peter's Parish. She met the love of her life, Leo Baldwin, in 8th grade and married him on June 20, 1948, after he returned from World War II. Marjorie and Lee moved to Scituate in 1951, where they built a home and raised their four children. They enjoyed 44 years together in Scituate. In 1995 they downsized and moved to Hingham Woods where they happily lived for the past 25 years. Marjorie and Lee were married for 62 years before Lee passed in December 2010. Following a rehabilitation visit, Marjorie lived at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham for 18 months. After raising the family, Marjorie worked for 10 years at South Shore Educational Collaborative and 5 years at the Cohasset Knoll Nursing Home. She was involved in the Scituate and Hingham Book Clubs, South Shore Country Club, Bowling Club, Bridge Club, and St. Marys Sodality. Marjorie adored her family and was incredibly proud of her 10 grandchildren. She cherished the tremendous love of the close friends she made over the years. Friends and family are the most precious gifts in life and Marjorie lived life to the fullest every day. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Leo F. Baldwin, and is survived by four children, Jeffrey Baldwin and wife Patricia of Scituate, Christine St. Pierre and husband Philip of Brookline, Bonnie Spence and husband Jay of Pembroke and Susan Spence and husband Robert of Sherborn. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kate, husband Paul, Allison, husband Ben, Sarah, Gabrielle, Simone, Liam, Colleen, Jared, Emily and Meg, and several special nieces and nephews. This Saturday, June 6, at 12 p.m. a Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Marys of the Nativity Church in Scituate, open to friends and family. A private burial will take place after Mass at Cudworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959. For online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.