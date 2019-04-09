|
Marjorie E. (O'Neill) Malone of Duxbury passed away on April 5, 2019, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Robert Paul Malone. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Malone Despagni and her husband Thomas of Cutchogue, N.Y., Eileen Malone Sheehan and her husband Garrett of Jupiter, Fla., Paul Malone and his wife Anita of Scituate and Hugh Malone and his wife Patricia of Groton. A proud grandmother, she is remembered affectionately by her twelve grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas, Katherine, Drew, Paige, Mary, Sarah, Molly, Elizabeth, Harry, Lilly, and Jack, as well as her four great-grandchildren, Emma and Khloe, Amelia and Cameron. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul O'Neill of Wellesley. Born in Boston, November 27, 1924, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Bernard O'Neill and Evelyn (Sweeney) O'Neill. She graduated from Arlington High School and received a degree from Mt. Ida College. She was a faithful and devoted Catholic and was a parishioner for many years at Holy Family Parish in Duxbury. As an active member of the town book and garden clubs, she made many lifelong friends in and around Duxbury. Her last three years at Youville House in Cambridge were spent relaxing in her new apartment, making new friends and engaging in community activities. Viewing hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, April 10, from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, 601 Tremont St., Rte. 3A, Duxbury. Burial in Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 9, 2019