Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Marjorie E. "Margie" (House) McKinnon, lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away April 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late John W. McKinnon and loving mother of James W. McKinnon and his wife Donna of Pembroke, Thomas J. McKinnon and his wife Frances of Milton, and the late Richard A. McKinnon and his wife Marie (Casey) McKinnon of Quincy. Devoted sister of Edith Sheppard of Ala. and the late Robert E. House. Dear grandmother of Frank Susi and his wife Mandy, Brett McKinnon, Morgan Brand and her husband Samuel, Melissa and Mallory McKinnon and the late Marc A. Susi. Also survived by her 2 great-grandchildren, Sonya and Celeste, as well as several nieces and nephews. "Margie" was born in Dorchester and lived in Quincy all her life. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1946. Upon graduation, she worked at the Pratt Diagnostic Clinic and New England Medical Center as an administrative assistant. She loved summering in New Hampshire, gardening, sewing, and playing cribbage. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree MA 02184. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.. Burial will take place in Milton Cemetery, Milton MA . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Marc A. Susi Scholarship Fund, c/o Morgan & Morgan, PC, 175 Derby St., Suite 40, Hingham, MA 02043. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit website: http://www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
