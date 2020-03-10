|
Marjorie H. (Ryan) Crawford, 86, of Walpole, formerly of Mattapan, died peacefully on March 4, 2020, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Roland P. Crawford, she was the loving daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine Ryan; devoted sister of Beverly Staph of Falmouth and Barbara Breen and her husband Jack of Plymouth; cherished Auntie Margie to Joseph Lucchetti, Stephen Cohan, Terri Veneto, Kristin Coyne, Michael Staph and Kathy Staph as well as her devoted caregiver, Kathleen Cohan, Stephen's wife; treasured Aunt Peggy to Linda Bradley and her husband Lenny and Beth Fitzgerald; dedicated grandmother to Jake, Sean, Noah and Danny. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, several special cousins and many who called her friend, especially her dearest companion, Dorothy Snyder. She will be missed by all who knew her. Born in Boston, she grew up in a close knit neighborhood in Mattapan, and had lived in Walpole for 60 years. She graduated from Dorchester High School for Girls and began her career as a banker and eventually worked as the assistant director of Human Resources at Hersey Sparling Company in Dedham. Marge was also a successful real estate agent at Jack Conway until her well deserved retirement. Marge was her happiest when she was hosting parties surrounded by her family and friends, especially at her summer home in Falmouth. She loved traveling to Naples, Fla., and New York, to visit her many cousins. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, happy hour and all things Irish. She was especially proud of her Irish heritage. Marjorie was a loving, kind and fun woman who lived with dementia in her final years, yet continued to enjoy the activities and company of the residents and staff at Bridges by Epoch in Pembroke. Her family will be forever grateful for the loving care and attention she received from the staff there. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, Kingston, on Wednesday, March 11, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston, on March 12, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you raise a glass to Marge and "Slainte!". To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020