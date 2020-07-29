Marjorie Jordan

Marjorie (Wigmore) Niedbala Jordan, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from being 98. Her mind never failed her, but her body finally said, "I've had it." Marjorie was the oldest child of nine, born to Daniel and Alice (White) Wigmore. All of her sisters and brothers predeceased her except her youngest sister, Connie Wigmore Whitman Gellatley. Despite the anguish and sadness that life brings at times, Marjorie would often say, "I have lived a long, good and blessed life." She died peacefully as she hoped she would, knowing the people she loved, loved her. In addition to her parents, brothers and sisters, Marjorie was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Gail Niedbala Love, who passed away at the age of 41, her husbands, John Niedbala and Leonard Jordan. Although Marjorie's death is a blessing, she will be missed forever and ever, by her daughter, Carole (Niedbala) Waite and her husband Philip Waite, and her sister, Connie, her grandson, Dennis Love, her great-grandchildren, Michael, Emily and Grace Love, their mother, Jennifer Collins Love, Erin Mellett, Dennis's fiancee and her son Patrick Allen. She is also survived by her Jordan family, her ever thoughtful daughter-in-law, Jean Jordan, and granddaughters, Jennifer Jordan Verre, Rebecca Jordan Rupucci and Julie Jordan Dolan, as well as her 27 nieces and nephews, and her many many great-nieces and nephews. She loved them all each and every one and kept a scrapbook of every event in their lives and every card she ever received from them. Marjorie lived life to the fullest, loved well and was well loved. Thank you to her grand and great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, for their cards, phone calls and visits throughout the years, they meant the world to her. Marjorie worked at the Hingham Center Pharmacy in the early 1940s, Dykeman's Pharmacy in Hingham Square and Talbot's. She was hard working, generous to all, thoughtful, outspoken, always found a way to right a wrong, practical and courageous, a saver and never wasteful. Marjorie was a deltiologist, a collector of post cards. She was also a phillumenist, a collector of matchbook covers. She also had an amazing stamp collection. Her attic was famous as she had anything and everything anyone wanted hidden away up there. She had an amazing memory. She was interested and interesting and famous for her stories. She loved her red hair. Her motto was, shop local and always talk to people because, you never know who you will meet. She voted in every election, local and national and loved her town of Hingham and her country. Never one to complain, but just one to carry on in the face of adversity, sadness or illness. For the last 10 years of her life, she lived at the Lincoln School Apartments, where she went to school. Her family thanks her friends and neighbors at Lincoln School Apartments who were so very kind and caring to her throughout the years. Also, thanks to her care team from the Norwell VNA and Hospice and all her caregivers at the Pat Roche Hospice House. They made her last days comfortable and peaceful for both her and her family. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. in St. Paul's Church, Hingham. If you are planning on attending Mass, please dress casually in this hot summer weather. Burial will be private. Donations in memory of Marjorie can be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice or Hingham Senior Center or the Perkins School for the Blind. Arrangements were completed by the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home. See www.Keohane.com
for online condolences.