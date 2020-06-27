Marjorie Miele

Marjorie Altman Miele, 87, of Falmouth, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully the morning of June 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late S. John Miele who predeceased her in 2004. Born in Lincoln, Neb., she was the daughter of the late George and Edda Altman. Marjorie was a devout catholic and cared deeply about her faith. She met the love of her life John, a masterful musician, while singing in the USO during the Korean conflict. John and Marge married October 25, 1958, moved to Scituate in 1966 and after raising her family she worked as a librarian for the town of Milton. Marge was an accomplished vocalist. She loved singing, music, reading, living on the coast and watching all the birds, but most of all she loved spending time with family and making sure there was always ice cream in her freezer. Devoted mother of Christopher Miele (deceased) and wife Kanako, Lisa Almquist and husband John of Falmout, Stanley Miele and wife Sandi of Payson, AZ and Daniel Miele of Kingston. Cherished grandmother "Gammy" of Joseph Fabiano, Christina Williams, Anthony Fabiano, Tyler Miele, James Miele and Charles Miele. Loving sister of Barbara Van Brunt and Kathy Vuletich. Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law and many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Visiting hours 9-10:30 Monday, June 29, Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 382 First Parish Road Scituate; followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Considering the current pandemic, masks and proper social distancing procedures are required. Interment to follow at St. Marys Cemetery. For online guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.