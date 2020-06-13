Marjorie Noonan

I was so very sorry to hear of Margie's passing. We first met as Sisters of St. Joseph and became fast friends from there. I visited with Margie at her home in Falmouth a couple of times and had a couple of nice dinners and visits with her while visiting Cape Cod. She was a beautiful person inside and out. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.



Love, Linda Leone Sotnick.

