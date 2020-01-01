|
Marjorie "Marge" (DeBoer) Roberts, 89, of Abington passed away on December 30, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late George (Lefty) J. Roberts Jr. She was born and brought up in Randolph, daughter of the late Richard and Janet (Russell) DeBoer. Marge graduated from Stetson High in Randolph, in 1948. She has been a longtime resident of Abington for over 60 years. In her younger years Marge was a member of the Randolph Baptist Church and a had been a member of the Abington Baptist Church, for over 50 years. She was a very active member of the church, as a deacon in the church and she belonged to the Womens Fellowship Club. She was very active with the Lions Club when her husband was alive, traveling and attending national and State conventions with the Lions Club. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed being part of many different leagues over the years. She was also on a Womens Competitive State League, Marge loved taking her weekend drives, traveling and gardening at her home. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending all of their school and sports events. She is survived by her sons, Ken Roberts and his wife Ellen of Middleboro, George Roberts, Rick Roberts and his wife Jodi all of Abington, her grandchildren, Ashli, Lyndsie and Kylie of Abington, Eric Alec and Nicholas of Middleboro, her siblings Mae Mahanna of Hanover, Russel DeBoer of VA, Elizabeth Holbrook of Abington and Ruth Curran and her husband Richard of NH. She was also the sister of the late Gordon Deboer. Her funeral services will be held on Saturday January 4 at 9:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 59 at the rotary circle) Whitman, followed by a funeral service in the Abington Baptist Church, 219 Adams St., Abington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Mt Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Visitation will be held on Friday January 3 from 4-8 p.m. in the Chapel. Donations may be made in her name to the First Baptist Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 25, Abington MA 02351. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 1, 2020