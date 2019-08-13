|
Marjory I. (Scott) Cristiani, age 90, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Marjory was born in Boston to the late Henry and Edna "Jess" (Tizzard) Scott. Raised in Roxbury, she was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School, Class of 1945 and had lived in Quincy for over seventy years. She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed the ocean and boating. She was a life member of the Savin Hill Yacht Club and had been a member of the board of directors at the Germantown Yacht Club in Quincy. She had also served as president of the Eagles Club. Most of all, Marjory's passion was for her family and especially for her cherished grandchildren and great-grandsons. She loved spending time with them and supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Cristiani, Sr. Devoted mother of Angelina M. "Anne" Moscato and her husband Ronald of Quincy, Michael P. Cristiani and his late wife Anne of Quincy, Joseph A. Cristiani, Jr. of Randolph, Marjory J. Botsch and her husband Walter of Weymouth, and Anthony M. Cristiani of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Angelina Chiacchieri and her husband Brian, Maria Moscato and her husband Steven Dugan, Joseph, Nicholas and Michael Botsch, Joseph A. Cristiani III, Brianna, Andrea and Maggie Cristiani and the late Joseph R. Moscato. Much loved great-grandmother of Frank DiMeo and Brian Chiacchieri. Dear sister of the late Edna Jean McNulty and the late Shirley Byrne. Marjory is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, August 16 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4-8 p.m. Entombment Saint Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. For those who wish, donations in Marjory's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, Inc., 85 Devonshire Street, 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02109. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019