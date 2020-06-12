Mark Alan Bander, 66, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly at his home in Nashua, N.H., on Monday, June 1, 2020. Mark was born on May 22, 1954, in Norfolk, Va., and was part of two families while growing up. His first parents, William and Faye Bander of Winchester, loved and cared for him until he was 13. After a series of tragedies, Robert and Cynthia Baker of Quincy welcomed Mark into their family and raised him along with their own two sons. Mark graduated from North Quincy High School in 1972 and joined the Navy, where he served as a fasotragrulant aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier. While stationed on the island of Crete, he met a fellow serviceman from Quincy, Jon Milkowski. The two became lifelong best friends and were best men at each other's weddings. Mark worked in many fields, including human services, but was best known as a car mechanic, specializing in imported cars. Mark truly enjoyed helping others. In Turners Falls, he helped create the first community garden, and served as a Montague town meeting and zoning board member for many years. Mark was predeceased by his parents, William and Faye Bander, his unofficial adopted parents, Robert and Cynthia Baker, and their sons, Ronnie and Ricky Baker. He is survived by his former wife, Nina Rossi of Turners Falls, and his two sons, William Bander, 30, of Catawba, S.C., and Jon Bander, 25, of Turners Falls. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



