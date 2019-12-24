|
|
Mark Andrew True, age 56, of Scituate, Mass., passed away on the morning of December 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mark is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Sandra True, and his older sister, Denise. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Laureen, his children; Keegan (24), Braeden (21), and Kylene (19), and his siblings; Kathy Ela, Sherry Ingalls, and Paul True. Mark was raised in Fryeburg, Maine, where he attended Fryeburg Academy and later went on to graduate and commission from the United States Coast Guard Academy. There, Mark excelled on the basketball court, football field, and created lifelong friendships. In 2007, he retired as a Commander (Captain Select) after 21 years of dedicated and honorable active duty service; then, continued to serve his country as a Federal employee, serving as a Port Security Specialist at the First Coast Guard District. His personal military honors include two Meritorious Service Medals, three Coast Guard Commendation Medals, one Coast Guard Achievement Medal and one Coast Guard Letter of Commendation Ribbon. He was also the recipient of the Department of Transportation Secretary Award for Partnering Excellence for his outstanding teamwork with the Port Security Grants Team post September 11, 2001. Mark was a well-respected member of the community. Always willing to volunteer, Mark had a passion to coach and mentor on and off the field, even if his children were not involved. Known as "Coach" by many, his advice and lessons were valued and appreciated. Mark treasured time with family and friends, whether it be at the beach, over the grill, or walking the dog. From one dollar buy-in cribbage games to hosting a party with enough lobsters and "steamahs" to feed a crowd, Mark always had the largest presence in the room. Regardless of your relationship with him, he was sure to greet every passing person with a smile and polite salutation. Mark treasured time with family and friends. Mark had an endless love for telling stories, reminiscing with friends about the antics incurred on liberty at the Coast Guard Academy were a few of his favorites. His stories are a true depiction of his desire to laugh and have fun. He loved the hardest, laughed the hardest, and lived his 56 years to the fullest. The last couple of years presented Mark with a challenge that would intimidate most. Instead Mark took the fight head on. He remained optimistic and stubborn, refusing to let cancer limit him. A family man through and through, Mark was grateful for every day that he had with his family. His greatest pride and joy was raising his children and instilling the same values in them that made him the man everyone came to love and respect. These last couple of years truly captured his perseverance, strength, and grit. Mark often quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson, "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of childrento leave the world a bit betterto know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded." By this measure, Mark more than succeeded. A visitation will be held on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 4 - 8 at Richardson-Gaffney Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Mark True to support the Mass General Cancer Center. Gifts can be made online at giving.massgeneral.org. Checks made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital can be mailed to: MGH Development Office, C/o Megan Daniels, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 -1101.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 24, 2019